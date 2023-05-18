OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, May 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Darcy’s Corner | Stitch T. Kitty

My name is Stitch T. Kitty. I was found under a bush in a lady’s yard when I was just a kitten. (Courtesy photo)

My name is Stitch T. Kitty. I was found under a bush in a lady’s yard when I was just a kitten. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: May 18, 2023 3:18 p.m.

My name is Stitch T. Kitty. I was found under a bush in a lady’s yard when I was just a kitten. I was very tiny and had pneumonia and a double eye infection, I didn’t even have teeth yet. My mom gave me a home, got me healthy, got me neutered and got me a rabies shot to keep me safe outside. Mom loves when I talk to her all the time and follow her everywhere, she gives me cuddles to tell me so. Always spay and neuter your animals because they might not get as lucky as I did.

The Kingman Miner will post a pet rescue story every Friday for “Darcy’s Corner.” Send a picture and a 100 word story about your rescued pet to darcyscorner@myyahoo.com.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State