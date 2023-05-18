Darcy’s Corner | Stitch T. Kitty

My name is Stitch T. Kitty. I was found under a bush in a lady’s yard when I was just a kitten. I was very tiny and had pneumonia and a double eye infection, I didn’t even have teeth yet. My mom gave me a home, got me healthy, got me neutered and got me a rabies shot to keep me safe outside. Mom loves when I talk to her all the time and follow her everywhere, she gives me cuddles to tell me so. Always spay and neuter your animals because they might not get as lucky as I did.

The Kingman Miner will post a pet rescue story every Friday for “Darcy’s Corner.” Send a picture and a 100 word story about your rescued pet to darcyscorner@myyahoo.com.