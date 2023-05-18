Lake Havasu will study second bridge

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A few days after Arizona included $35.5 million in its budget to construct a second bridge to the island, Lake Havasu City is preparing to begin a study to determine the need for that bridge and the impact it would have on the area.

Havasu has had a request for qualifications out since April that seeks contractors interested in conducting a “feasibility and impact study for second island bridge evacuation route.” The deadline for applications to be submitted is Wednesday at 3 p.m.

“This will help identify what the growth potential is on the island, potential future traffic patterns based on the uses, and the ingress and egress from the mainland and from the island where the bridge would be situated,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy.

The city’s solicitation lists 22 items that the consultant will be responsible for as part of the study; including public outreach, looking at existing demographics of the island, projecting the demographics in 20 years, cost estimates, potential alternatives, and creating 3D modeling that would show what a bridge over Bridgewater Channel would look like.

“I think the modeling is going to be important because, as a city we have talked about it but nobody has seen it, in relation to the state parks area where a lot of special events take place, and the King’s View Condos,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “So what does that connection look like if we are able to bring it from Highway 95?”

The request for qualification also charges the consultant with determining whether a second bridge is needed based on population demographics, traffic counts, calls for service, and other relevant factors. It would also look at the impacts of a second bridge on recreational activities including boating in the channel and special events at the nearby Lake Havasu State Park.

Knudson said once the deadline hits, the city will take some time to review and score the applications, and will have to negotiate a contract with the preferred applicant before that contract is brought to the City Council for approval. Knudson said the contract should be ready for the council to consider sometime this summer.

The state budgeted $200,000 for this fiscal year to pay for the study.

“We are looking forward to opening up those proposals and getting that study started to identify what this project means to Lake Havasu City,” Knudson said. “Special thanks to Rep. Leo Biasiucci for taking us over the finish line, as well as Sen. (Sonny) Borrelli for his efforts.”

But Knudson added that it is a little bit unusual for the city to have a budget – in this case $35.5 million from the state – at this stage in the process.

“This approach is different from how the city would approach a typical project, where we identify an issue, problem solve to identify a solution, then learn more about the cost through the engineering process, develop a design, then develop a budget,” Knudson said. “We are at step five before we finish step one. That doesn’t mean that it can’t be accomplished if we have the resources to do so, it is just a little bit different than how the city would typically take on a project. At this point I don’t even know that we are taking on that project.”

Biasiucci said that the money is budgeted to the Arizona Department of Transportation to take the lead on the project, rather than Lake Havasu City itself. Biasiucci also said the money will be available for five years. If the money is not spent within that 5 year window, it will revert back into the state general fund.

Although the forthcoming study is expected to demonstrate whether or not a second bridge is needed, Havasu Councilwoman Nancy Campbell strongly believes that it is. She called the $35.5 million from the state for a second bridge “awesome news” when the budget was signed on Friday.

“We have needed it for a long time,” Campbell said. “I believe it will bring better investors to the table by removing traffic off the Mesquite and Swanson intersections, protect the integrity of the current bridge, but most importantly it will be a safe option in case of emergency. All current developments need two access points and there is more traffic coming and going off the island then in the Foothills – and the demand for a second access is huge there. The island is no different.”

Biasiucci said he has made obtaining funding for a second bridge a priority of his since the day he was elected, and said he is proud to have kept that promise to the constituents.

“A lot of people told me I would never get the funding to make this 2nd bridge a reality,” Biasiucci said. “This has been talked about for 10-15 years, but nothing could ever get done. I just want to thank my teammates Senator Borelli and Representative Gillette for working with me to finally make this happen for the people of Lake Havasu. This is one of my proudest moments as your State Representative.”

No official designs or accurate cost estimates for the bridge have been completed yet, but Biasuicci said he believes that the $35.5 million in the budget should be “more than enough” for construction.

“The second bridge they are building in Bullhead City is more than twice the distance of this bridge, and is costing roughly $52 million,” Biasiucci said. “I am confident that the money allocated will cover the cost, or be very close. Lake Havasu City has already invested in this project by purchasing the land on each side of the island and I’m hopeful they won’t be required to spend any more on the construction. If they do, it will likely be very minimal.”