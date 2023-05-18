OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, May 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Medical examiner confirms Kingman boy was murdered

Dave Hawkins, For the Miner
Originally Published: May 18, 2023 6:18 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, May 18, 2023 7:56 PM

KINGMAN – A Kingman teenager whose body was reportedly discarded by his parents was murdered, according to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.

Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout said the Medical Examiner last week concluded that the 16-year-old boy suffered multiple blunt force trauma to the head and that the cause of his death was homicide. Claerhout said the teen did not have any drugs in his system.

She said investigation continues as her office attempts to decide if and what further charges might be appropriate for any of the three subjects who were charged months ago with less serious offenses than murder.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Officereported in March that the separated parents of the victim, Amber-Leah Valentine and Jon Imes, both 41, admitted disposing their son's body and reporting him as a runaway. The body, wrapped in a blanket, was discovered Feb. 25 where it was placed behind a wall near a water tank in the vicinity of Anson Smith Road. and Indian Canyon Road.

Investigators had not yet linked the runaway report and body discovery when Valentine reported to the MCSO on March 2 that she had freed her 14-year-old daughter from the captivity of roommates identified as Richard Pounds, 31, and Shioban Gujda, 39.

The girl was removed from the home and placed in care of the state.

Pounds has pleaded not guilty to charges that he assaulted and abused the girl. Valentine and Gujda have also pleaded not guilty to child abuse involving the female teen.

Valentine and Imes have pleaded not guilty to the charge of abandonment or concealment of a dead body.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State