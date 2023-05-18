Medical examiner confirms Kingman boy was murdered

KINGMAN – A Kingman teenager whose body was reportedly discarded by his parents was murdered, according to the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.

Deputy Mohave County Attorney Amanda Claerhout said the Medical Examiner last week concluded that the 16-year-old boy suffered multiple blunt force trauma to the head and that the cause of his death was homicide. Claerhout said the teen did not have any drugs in his system.

She said investigation continues as her office attempts to decide if and what further charges might be appropriate for any of the three subjects who were charged months ago with less serious offenses than murder.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Officereported in March that the separated parents of the victim, Amber-Leah Valentine and Jon Imes, both 41, admitted disposing their son's body and reporting him as a runaway. The body, wrapped in a blanket, was discovered Feb. 25 where it was placed behind a wall near a water tank in the vicinity of Anson Smith Road. and Indian Canyon Road.

Investigators had not yet linked the runaway report and body discovery when Valentine reported to the MCSO on March 2 that she had freed her 14-year-old daughter from the captivity of roommates identified as Richard Pounds, 31, and Shioban Gujda, 39.

The girl was removed from the home and placed in care of the state.

Pounds has pleaded not guilty to charges that he assaulted and abused the girl. Valentine and Gujda have also pleaded not guilty to child abuse involving the female teen.

Valentine and Imes have pleaded not guilty to the charge of abandonment or concealment of a dead body.