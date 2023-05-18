Mohave Community College offers K-12 teaching certification to help local classrooms

MOHAVE COUNTY – Mohave Community College is offering a post baccalaureate program to help qualified applicants obtain a teaching certificate.

According to a MCC news release, the Arizona Department of Education approved the college in 2022 to offer a pathway for those with bachelor’s degrees to earn their K-12 teaching certification.

“This program is perfect for people who are currently working in our local school districts, have a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university, and would like to become a certified teacher in Arizona,” said MCC Dean of General and Transfer Education Lucinda Leugers.

Leugers said some school districts pay for their employees to complete post baccalaureate programs to become certified teachers, and the college is partnering with Arizona@Work to offer tuition assistance for those who qualify. The program is approved by the Arizona Department of Education and includes 14 courses and a student teaching requirement.

Many of the classes are designed to help students to develop instructional strategies, assessment, planning and classroom management skills. In order to apply for an Arizona K-12 alternative license, individuals enrolled in the MCC program must complete the required courses with at least a grade of C, have an overall 3.0 GPA, and pass the Arizona Educator Proficiency Assessment exams.

Classes begin on May 22 for the summer semester and August 14 for the fall semester, and those individuals interested in signing up should do so as soon as possible. Get started by filling out the online Request Information Form at www.Mohave.edu/Certified. For more information contact Dr. Lucinda Leugers at LLeugers@mohave.edu.