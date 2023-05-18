KINGMAN – On Saturday, May 13, the Mohave Museum of History and Arts hosted the 65th anniversary of Mohave County Daughter’s of Pioneers.

This group supports preserving and documenting local history. According to organizers, approximately 80 daughters and their guests enjoyed a program about cowboy poetry and music which featured history about well-known cowboy poet, Bruce Kiskaddon and his Mohave County connection.

Presenters included musician John Steele from the Bacon and Gross pioneer families, Kathy Smith from the Miller and Crozier pioneer families, Cowboy Dave from Grand Canyon Western Ranch and musician John Westholder.

Daughter’s President Phyllis Eaton encourages the community to support our local museums, including a memorial brick program you can be a part of.

More information about ordering bricks can be obtained from the museum or the Daughters of Mohave County Pioneers Facebook page.