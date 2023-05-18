Murder reported in Havasu, person of interest not identified

The Lake Havasu City Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation. One person is dead and a person of interest in the murder investigation was detained for questioning.

Police reportedly responded at about 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17 to a report of a shooting inside a home in the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard North.

“Officers located an unresponsive male inside the residence with injuries consistent with being shot," a news release said. “Life-saving measures were attempted, however, the male succumbed to his injuries at the scene."

Neither the name of the victim nor the person of interest detained were disclosed. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call 928-855-1171 the Lake Havasu City police department.