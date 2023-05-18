OFFERS
Verizon announces plans to expand 5G service around Havasu, Kingman

MICHAEL ZOGG, For the Miner
Originally Published: May 18, 2023 4:25 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, May 18, 2023 7:56 PM

KINGMAN – Verizon announced plans to expand its 5G Ultra Wideband across Arizona.

The service provider says Lake Havasu City, Kingman, Wickenburg, Winslow, Pinetop Lakeside, and Show Low have all either recently been connected to 5G service, or will be soon as they continue to roll out the service to all cell sites in those areas during the coming weeks and months.

Karen Schulz, a spokesperson for Verizon, said 5G has already gone live in Havasu. She also said all of the cell sites serving customers in the area will be upgraded to a 10 gig capacity so they can handle more data to match with customers' increased internet speeds.

