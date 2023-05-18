Wecom partners with Searchlight

MOHAVE COUNTY – A global investment firm with $12-billion in assets is partnering with a Kingman-based communications company to expand high-speed fiber broadband service to unserved and underserved Arizona communities. A May 15 news release detailed investment in Wecom by Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.

“This investment in the local company, with support from a minority investment by Simple Broadband LLC, is expected to benefit hundreds of thousands of households and businesses and create hundreds of new jobs throughout the state," the news release said.

Wecom last July was awarded a $10 million Arizona Broadband Development Grant to bring high-speed, reliable and affordable broadband services to rural Mohave County. Another grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and investment by Searchlight will help provide fiber services to hundreds of households on the Hualapai nation.

“Our new partnership with Searchlight will be instrumental in our mission to bring high-speed broadband access to communities throughout Arizona," said Wecom CEO Paul Fleming. “This will benefit everyone from rural to urban residents, including Native American communities...Wecom will create local jobs, purchase materials from local vendors and work with local utilities partners, all of which will help economies across the state."

Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop said many citizens will benefit from communication service upgrade. “Mohave County has led to the state in bringing broadband internet to our rural residents and our partnership with Wecom is making it happen," Bishop said.

Darren Glatt, Partner and Head of Digital Infrastructure at Searchlight, said extending high-speed internet service is important for residents of rural Arizona.

“Wecom's long track record of providing reliable, best-in-class services to Arizona communities for more than 60 years makes it the perfect partner to help bridge the digital divide in the state," Glatt said. “We are extremely proud to be able to work with such an established operator to bring the connectivity that rural communities need and the benefits it brings to students, small businesses and communities overall."