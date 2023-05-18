OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Fri, May 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

“To Your Health,” First Show Highlights County’s Senior

“To Your Health” is a new radio series that features Mohave County Health Director Dr. Chad Kingsley (pictured) and occasionally members of his staff. (Miner file photo)

“To Your Health” is a new radio series that features Mohave County Health Director Dr. Chad Kingsley (pictured) and occasionally members of his staff. (Miner file photo)

Originally Published: May 18, 2023 4:23 p.m.

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Department of Public Health has initiated a new monthly radio series called “To Your Health.”

According to a Mohave County news release, it will air on KNTR- FM (106.3, 106.5, or 106.7) at 12:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month and is repeated on the fourth Saturday of each month at the same time. Interested listeners can also access the show by going to the station’s website, www.kntrtalk.com .

The show features Mohave County Health Director Dr. Chad Kingsley, and occasionally members of his staff. It is moderated by the Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway.

The first program goes into great detail on the subject of Mohave County’s Senior Centers and how they operate.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State