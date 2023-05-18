“To Your Health,” First Show Highlights County’s Senior

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave County Department of Public Health has initiated a new monthly radio series called “To Your Health.”

According to a Mohave County news release, it will air on KNTR- FM (106.3, 106.5, or 106.7) at 12:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month and is repeated on the fourth Saturday of each month at the same time. Interested listeners can also access the show by going to the station’s website, www.kntrtalk.com .

The show features Mohave County Health Director Dr. Chad Kingsley, and occasionally members of his staff. It is moderated by the Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway.

The first program goes into great detail on the subject of Mohave County’s Senior Centers and how they operate.