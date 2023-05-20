Former Interagency head pleads guilty

The former president of what was once among Lake Havasu City’s most prominent nonprofits pleaded guilty this week to federal charges related to his leadership over the city’s Interagency Council organization.

Glenn M. Eigenbrodt, 67, was indicted last year in U.S. District Court on 18 counts of theft from an employee benefit plan. On Wednesday, Eigenbrodt pleaded guilty to two of those counts prior to his scheduled trial next month. He is now expected to appear in U.S. District Court for judgment and sentencing in the case on Aug. 7.

For almost 30 years, Interagency Council served Havasu’s homeless and underprivileged by connecting clients with social services, assisting with transportation, offering emergency shelter services and aiding the community through its own food bank. Defendant Glenn M. Eigenbrodt, 67, served as the organization’s president from 2014 until his resignation in May 2018. The organization closed its Havasu location one month after Eigenbrodt’s departure, citing possible mismanagement of finances, loss of grant funding and decreases in community donations.

According to federal prosecutors, Eigenbrodt is believed to have misappropriated financial deductions for Interagency Council employees’ medical and retirement benefits, resulting in multiple complaints by former employees. According to court records, Eigenbrodt is alleged to have stolen about $30,000 from those accounts to pay legal fees, restaurant bills, and to make direct payments to himself.

Eigenbrodt is also believed to have used funding from employee benefit accounts to settle claims against himself – complaints brought by employees who accused him of underfunding or failing to fund their retirement or medical benefit accounts.

When Eigenbrodt resigned from the organization in May 2018, the organization announced that it had experienced a monthly deficit of $30,000 that year. The organization ultimately sold its headquarters on Mesquite Avenue in June of that year.

Federal prosecutors also say that Eigenbrodt may also have misappropriated proceeds from the sale of a home donated to the organization on Player Lane. The home was reportedly given to Interagency Council by Havasu residents Jim and Lorreva Foster, with the understanding that the proceeds from its sale would be donated to domestic violence organization, Sally’s Place. Instead, that home was allegedly rented out by Interagency Council for three years, at a cost of $1,500 per month, before it was ultimately sold in June 2017 for $415,000.

Jim and Lorreva Foster issued a complaint against Eigenbrodt and Interagency Council that November.

According to federal prosecutors, Eigenbrodt was informed by an Interagency Council benefit plan administrator that employee health insurance and retirement accounts were not being funded in May 2017. Prosecutors say Eigenbrodt promptly fired that administrator.

Former Interagency Council Board member Michelle Pounders spoke with Today’s News-Herald about Eigenbrodt’s indictment last year.

“(Eigenbrodt) took Interagency Council and decimated it,” Pounders said in 2022. “I would look forward to seeing him get what he deserves. He took an agency that supported our community and destroyed it within three years.”

Under federal law, the penalties for theft from an employee benefit plan include fines, a maximum of five years in prison, or both.

On Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Eileen S. Willett ordered federal probation officials to prepare a presentence report in the case, prior to sentencing.

As of Friday, Eigenbrodt remained free from custody on his own recognizance.