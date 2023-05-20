Fugitive arrested at Havasu restaurant

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week at a fast food restaurant near the city’s Basha’s location, after officers learned of a felony warrant for his arrest.

On May 10, Lake Havasu City patrol officers allegedly observed a man and woman in the shopping center’s parking lot, on the 3200 block of Maricopa Avenue. Officers recognized the woman, who has not been identified by police, from prior police contacts. Her companion was believed to be 29-year-old Joseph P. Sheble, who was known to have warrants for his arrest.

According to police, Sheble began walking into the restaurant when officers stopped and questioned him. According to police, Sheble may have given false identification at the scene. Officers consulted police dispatchers, and accessed prior booking photos from both subjects for positive identification. Police say neither Sheble or his companion were similar in appearance to the department’s photos.

Police say Sheble consented to be searched at the scene. Officers found nothing of note, except for a distinctive tattoo on Sheble’s arm. With no legal reason to further detain Sheble, officers released Sheble and his companion at the scene.

Sheble and his companion entered the nearby restaurant, the report said, and officers obtained additional police booking photos while in their patrol cruiser. According to police, one such photo of Sheble appeared to show a tattoo that may have been identical to that of the man officers had just released.

Officers entered the restaurant, and arrested Sheble at the scene. Sheble was initially wanted on November 2022 warrants out of Lake Havasu City and Kingman on charges including failure to pay fines and failure to comply with a court order. He was also wanted on warrants out of Bullhead City on charges of failure to pay fines, and a warrant from the Arizona Department of Corrections for felony parole violation. As of Tuesday, Sheble remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $4,000 bond.