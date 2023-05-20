OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, May 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman Route 66 Rotary Citizen of the month for May

Benjamin Brown was named May Citizen of the Month at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s May 19 meeting (shown with Rotarian Linda Owens). (Photo courtesy of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club)

Benjamin Brown was named May Citizen of the Month at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s May 19 meeting (shown with Rotarian Linda Owens). (Photo courtesy of Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club)

Originally Published: May 20, 2023 3:18 p.m.

Benjamin Brown was named May Citizen of the Month at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s May 19 meeting (shown with Rotarian Linda Owens). A student at Kingman Academy of Learning, Brown is a member of the National Honor Society. For the past two years Brown has been a member of Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment and Education Prevention Partnership and is president of its youth coalition MYCSUP.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State