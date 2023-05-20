Kingman Route 66 Rotary Citizen of the month for May
Originally Published: May 20, 2023 3:18 p.m.
Benjamin Brown was named May Citizen of the Month at Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s May 19 meeting (shown with Rotarian Linda Owens). A student at Kingman Academy of Learning, Brown is a member of the National Honor Society. For the past two years Brown has been a member of Mohave Substance Abuse Treatment and Education Prevention Partnership and is president of its youth coalition MYCSUP.
