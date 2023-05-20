OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Sat, May 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Lake Havasu murder suspect identified

Arnel Bell (MCSO photo)

Arnel Bell (MCSO photo)

Originally Published: May 20, 2023 3:19 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City police have released the names of the suspect and victim of a homicide that remains under investigation.

Detective Chris Angus said Arnell Bell, 19, Lake Havasu City, died at the scene after officers responded to a report of a shooting inside a home in the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

“The victim had injuries consistent with being shot," Angus said. He said Detective investigation led to the arrest of Angel Caldera, 22, Lake Havasu, for second degree murder.

Authorities have not yet indicated how Caldera and Bell were acquainted or what triggered the violence.

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State