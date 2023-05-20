Lake Havasu murder suspect identified

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City police have released the names of the suspect and victim of a homicide that remains under investigation.

Detective Chris Angus said Arnell Bell, 19, Lake Havasu City, died at the scene after officers responded to a report of a shooting inside a home in the 2500 block of McCulloch Boulevard at approximately 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, May 17.

“The victim had injuries consistent with being shot," Angus said. He said Detective investigation led to the arrest of Angel Caldera, 22, Lake Havasu, for second degree murder.

Authorities have not yet indicated how Caldera and Bell were acquainted or what triggered the violence.