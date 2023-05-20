Obituary | Sharon Irene (Honea) Horn

Sharon Irene (Honea) Horn, 76, passed away May 11, 2023. She was born in Falls City, Nebraska on Oct. 24, 1946 to John and Lelia Honea.

Sharon married Norman Horn in Hiawatha, Kansas on Oct. 26, 1968. Sharon and Norman made their life together in Topeka, Kansas, where they spent many happy years before relocating to Kingman, Arizona in retirement.

Their four children, Arlen, Robert (Barbara), Kandy and Rhiannon (Jeremiah) were the greatest challenges and treasures of their life together.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; her step father, Stanley Peden; four siblings, Myrna, whom Sharon called Gracie, Leah Rae, John and Walter/Bud; as well as her eldest son, Arlen.

In addition to her immediate family, Sharon’s memory will be cherished by friends from coast to coast and beyond, and by her grandchildren; her brothers and sisters in law, June (Roy) Snavely, Claudia Honea; her aunts and uncles, Irene, Evelyn, Bill, Bob (Karen) and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Dorr & Clark Funeral Home in Falls City, Nebraska on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. Inurnment will follow at Steele Cemetery.

Sharon was an avid reader, to honor her lifelong love of reading, memorial contributions may be made to Morrill Public Library in Hiawatha, Kansas.