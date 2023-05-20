Sentencing set for man accused of shooting self, lying to police

LAKE HAVASU CITY – A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to be sentenced next month in a case that began with an accidental shooting, and ended with the alleged discovery of 18 firearms and a quantity of cocaine at his residence.

Under an agreement with Mohave County prosecutors, 32-year-old Adam R. Lang pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of attempted possession of narcotics for sale. He was initially arrested in February on felony counts including theft, possession of narcotics for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon in a drug offense and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The agreement stipulates that Lang will face a sentence of 100 days in jail, serve a term of supervised probation, and must surrender all firearms seized by the Lake Havasu City Police Department as result of his arrest.

Shooting himself (figuratively) in the foot

The case began Jan. 14, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to Havasu Regional Medical Center in reference to a shooting. Lang was receiving care in the hospital’s emergency room at that time, after police say he accidentally shot himself.

According to the report, Lang told officers that he had attempted to purchase a firearm from an unknown individual in front of his Chemehuevi Boulevard residence. In that initial statement, Lang allegedly told investigators that the seller removed the weapon’s magazine and racked the slide in an attempt to make the firearm safe. Lang reported that when the seller gave him the weapon, Lang’s hand hit the weapon’s trigger. A round in the chamber discharged, Lang allegedly reported, and struck him.

Lang reportedly told police that the seller collected the weapon and fled from the scene. Lang called for help, and a member of his household transported him to the hospital.

Officers investigated the scene of the shooting, but police say that no evidence of blood, bullet fragments, casings or damage were found outside of Lang’s residence.

Police attempted to contact family members of Adam’s at the residence, but were unsuccessful. Investigators contacted Adam’s wife by telephone, and she soon arrived at the location with another family member.

When questioned by investigators, one of those witnesses allegedly informed police that Lang’s statements had been false - There was no second party in Lang’s accidental shooting. And the shooting itself may have occurred in Lang’s garage, rather than in front of his home.

Adam and family members initially misled police, the witness allegedly said, because the weapon itself may have been illegal.

Weapons in the home

The weapon involved in Lang’s accidental shooting, described as a Kimber 9mm handgun, may have been the least-dangerous weapon at Lang’s residence.

Police conducted a security sweep at Lang’s home on Jan. 14. Investigators found an unregistered, fully-automatic MAC 10 firearm lying on the floor of his garage, as well as droplets of blood at the scene. A 9mm shell casing was found on the floor about five feet away from the weapon. Officers obtained a warrant to search Lang’s residence that morning.

That search led officers to discover a plate in Lang’s master bedroom closet, according to investigators, which contained a quantity of suspected cocaine, a credit card and a straw. Officers gained access to a large gun safe in Lang’s garage, where their search allegedly yielded three quart-sized plastic bags containing more cocaine.

Officers also located 18 weapons at Lang’s home during their search, as well as multiple items of drug paraphernalia throughout the residence, according to the report. One of the firearms allegedly found during officers’ search was identified as stolen.

According to police, officers also discovered multiple gang-related items and materials in support of the Hell’s Angels motorcycle gang.

Unintended consequences

As officers searched Lang’s home, Lang was flown to a Las Vegas hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

According to police, investigators made repeated attempts to contact Lang after Jan. 25. Witnesses and family members of Lang’s reported that they had not seen him since the shooting incident.

Lang ultimately surrendered himself into custody at the Lake Havasu City Police Department on Feb. 13. Lang did not answer detectives’ questions in the case under advice from his attorney.

As of Tuesday, Lang remained free from custody on $20,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear June 8 in Mohave Superior Court for judgment and sentencing in the case.