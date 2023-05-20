Wendy Wagner is the Assistant Library Director

Wendy Wagner has been working for Mohave County for nine years, beginning as a Youth Services Librarian in Kingman and later hired as the Library Services Manager in Lake Havasu City. She accepted the position of Assistant Director in the Library District and returned to Kingman in 2022.

A native of Oceanside, California, Wagner’s career path took her to positions as a teacher in Germany, China and South Korea before returning to the states and her journey to Mohave County. Wendy worked as the Library and Media Specialist at an international school on Jeju Island, South Korea. She also worked at an international school in Shanghai, China and served a mission in Northern Germany. She counts herself fortunate to have seen so much of the world, and to have been able to interact with people with varied backgrounds and life experiences.

One story that Wagner loves to tell is about a question a student asked her one day. The student had been absent when Wendy related a story about outshooting several male riflery instructors. By the time the student heard the story from his peers, some of the details had been distorted. The student approached Wendy and asked, “Ms. Wagner, did you use to be a sniper.”

Wagner made the career change from teacher to librarian as she planned her return to the United States, noting that teachers in the U.S. don’t make the salaries they deserve and that’s not the case with librarians. Her superb qualifications also paved the way to getting that first Mohave County library position.

Wagner has degrees in elementary education, educational leadership and library and information sciences. She has always loved libraries and expresses that sentiment much like an author, by saying “the smell of the books, the way the sunlight filtered through the thick, wavy windowpanes, and the hushed voices welcomed me and invited me to curl up in a dusty corner chair to find a new friend in the pages of well-loved book. Rufus M. and Ramona Quimby, Meg and Calvin, Uncle Remus and Bill Peet were all close friends of mine, always ready for a play date at the library.”

Libraries have changed a great deal since Wagner was a kid. She says that they’re “lighter and brighter now. The card catalogs have been replaced by desktops and iPads. Beanbags are as likely to be found as a formal chair. Some libraries even let you bring your snacks and beverages in, unheard of when I was a kid!”

Still, she believes that “essentially, libraries haven't changed, saying.”

“My goal as a librarian, either in a school or a public library, is to create an environment that serves patrons in the same manner I was served. I hope that environment is a safe haven, a place to meet up with old friends and make new ones,” she said. “I hope that environment helps adults and students explore knowledge and information. I hope patrons of my library will fall in love with learning, as I did in libraries.”

Wagner says the digital collection at the county library has grown tremendously, but the trends has also been upward with physical books. She personally reads a lot of fiction, probably 300-400 books a year. That’s possible because the material is mostly for children and teens. Some can be read in minutes. She is then able to help guide young readers to really good and interesting selections. She is currently reading the Megan Whalen Turner’s “The Queen’s Thief” series.

Wagner remains single but has nine brothers and sisters and 34 nieces and nephews. Besides her extensive reading and work hobby, she spends much time with her religious affiliation, the Church of the Latter Day Saints.



“I believe my extensive experiences in classrooms and libraries, both domestically and overseas, will help me create such an environment in the any library where I am employed,” she said.

(This is one of a series of profiles on Mohave County employees by the county communications office.)