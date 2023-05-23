Column | Solar projects on track after public Zoom meeting?

There was a public meeting held via Zoom last Thursday evening that was sponsored by the Bureau of Land Management regarding three proposed solar projects in Mohave County.

The proponents of the projects each gave a short presentation on their projects and then those who were in “attendance” were allowed to submit questions. There were 68 participants listed at the meeting.

The first project was called the Leo Solar Project, and is located in lower Mohave Valley. The project proponent is asking for 5,565 acres of public land. It is located in District 5. Ron Gould is the on the Mohave County Board of Supervisors for that area,

According to a representative of the company who wants to develop the project, when done there would be a 1.5 million solar panels on the ground there. Water source options for this project include purchasing water rights from water rights holders in the area.

For the proposed Mineral Park solar project, the proponents are requesting 4,000 acres of BLM controlled public land; that would go from approximately So-Hi to the Mineral Park Road.

The proponent for this project is a company called reNRG Partners. After a presentation by their staff, a number of questions were asked by the public. I asked several questions, including how many solar panels would be on the ground, and never got an answer to that question.

Another participant asked about who was going to be held responsible the drainage and possible flood situation given the project is located north of Golden Valley and had at least nine drainages and washes that come off the Cerbat Mountains in that area. Again, there wasn’t much of an answer provided, with a comment only about the courts dealing with the issue should it occur.

One of the ranchers at the meeting Tex Carter, noted that the project would take in over 45% of his grazing lease.

Golden Valley resident Art Schlosser, said that he owns 10 acres of private property within the boundaries of the Mineral Park Project, and that after listening to all of the presentations he felt, “It was pure B.S.,” Schlosser posted on Facebook, “Do you know it was more of an indoctrination then (sic) a public input meeting. I appreciated the information but it was a great way for them to say we had a public meeting with no public input. Just a formality.”

Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairman Travis Lingenfelter also commented on the meeting on Facebook. “Thank you for also attending. I was glad to see our other County Supervisors in attendance as well. I have concerns about all three of the presented projects. For the Leo Project, Colorado River water scarcity is my highest concern; but not my only concern.

For the other two projects, I appreciated many of the good questions from the folks in attendance. Clearly, the companies are still playing things close to the chest. Let’s all stick together as the locals that actually live here on these issues. Best regards.”

Two other supervisors were in attendance at the meeting. Supervisor Ron Gould and District 4 Supervisor Jean Bishop were there and listened to the presentations. Two of the proposed solar projects, Mineral Park and White Hills, are in Bishop’s district.

The While Hills Solar Project, which will utilize over 4,000 acres of public lands north of Kingman adjacent to Highway 93, did not elicit as many questions from the public as did the other two. There is currently a wind generation farm out in the same general location as the proposed White Hills Solar Project.

One of the questions I asked to reNRG Partners, who’s doing the Mineral Park and White Hills solar projects, were they still doing business with the China Development Bank? I did not get an answer to that question.

One of the participants at the meeting was a lawyer representing a union organization. She advised that the organization supported the project.

These projects are just starting and the BLM says there is a lot to be done before they are approved. I sure hope so.

These projects are being pushed from the very top, politically speaking. And the direction that the managers of the BLM are being given is to turn away from the previous policy of multiple use into a more single use edict.

Washington is making this decision with complete disregard for the people, their cultures and how it will affect them in the places that have been designated for these giant solar projects.

If they are done, it will change the face of Mohave County forever.

It will destroy thousands of acres of previously undisturbed scenic public lands; destroy wildlife habitats, and adversely affect those who live in the areas.

Citizen’s must get and stayed engaged. If we are to have chance to stop these projects.