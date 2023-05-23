OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, May 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman High School Class of 2023 graduates

Kingman High School 2023 ceremony was held Monday, May 22 on campus at 4182 Bank St. Graduates look forward to growing as individuals and carrying on the Bulldog pride throughout their next endeavors. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

Kingman High School 2023 ceremony was held Monday, May 22 on campus at 4182 Bank St. Graduates look forward to growing as individuals and carrying on the Bulldog pride throughout their next endeavors. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

mugshot photo
By MacKenzie Dexter
Originally Published: May 23, 2023 7:24 p.m.

photo

Kingman High School 2023 graduates walk towards family, friends and community members. Speakers shared positive memories from high school and the lessons they will take with them into adulthood. (Photo by MacKenzie Dexter/Kingman Miner)

KINGMAN – Hundreds of community members celebrated Kingman High School’s 2023 graduates on Monday, May 22.

Described as the “fabulous” class of 2023, graduates discussed the challenges they overcame in high school and the excitement they look forward to as adults. The students were freshmen when COVID-19 hit, which drastically altered their education and social lives during their formative years. However, through the strength and support of their classmates, teachers and family teachers they crossed the finish line with smiles and diplomas.

Kingman High School Principal Isaiah Ward said whatever paths graduates choose to take, he encouraged them to remember their roots. Despite challenges locally or globally, the kindness that was showcased by the class will allow those with different perspectives to come together and find solutions.

“I ask that as you leave here today, your last day as students and your first day as alumni, you will always remember where you have come from,” Ward said. “These early chapters are important in each and every one of your life stories.”

Ward also said moving forward, work ethic is the greatest skill to have and a choice that must make every single day.

“It is a choice that you can make every day as you take on the world and whatever role you decide. Whether it be continuing your education, entering the workforce, or serving our country, you make the choice to commit and follow through to help make a difference whether it be big or small,” Ward said.

Samantha Heins, valedictorian, said her former teachers inspired her curiosity and nourished it throughout her education. She built lasting relationships in high school despite having to learn in a remote environment that uprooted many lives. Regardless of the doubt that lingered about the future, graduates learned from their mistakes, redefined social interactions and set the groundwork for their future.

“We overcame the end of the world while managing to put school first,” Heins said.

Justin Minor, student body president, said that while challenges are inevitable, family is always there. A tight-knit community and school were impacted by multiple tragedies during their graduating year, but they also healed together. He described the class of 2023 is one big family.

“Family doesn’t have to be biological,” Minor said. “More often than not we have those friends we consider family.”

John Venenga, educator, gave an honorary diploma to the family of Arthur Valdivia, died during his freshman year of high school. “The class of 2023 had a young man who would have been a great addition. We need to honor him today,” Venenga said.

Cassie Bradley, 2023 senior class president, was the guest speaker and told graduates to cherish the friendships and memories they made in high school since they can last a lifetime. She also said to learn from their mistakes and follow their goals no matter what.

“Life may be challenging, but it is beautiful and it goes by really fast,” Bradley said. “Enjoy the ride, and try to find the positive even in the hard times.”

Photo Gallery

Kingman High School 2023 Graduation
Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State