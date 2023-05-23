Kingman man arrested for attempted homicide allegation

KINGMAN – A weekend shooting in Kingman leaves a Glendale man battling for his life while local resident Daniel Hissong, 47, was arrested on allegations of attempted homicide and drug offenses.



Deputy Kingman Police Chief Joel Freed said officers responded at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20 to a report of gunfire in the 3800 block of Irving Street.

“Officers located the victim, a 33-year-old male from Glendale, with a gunshot wound to the torso and legs,” Freed said. “The investigation revealed that Hissong and the victim are acquaintances and Hissong shot the victim and the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the area.”

Freed said Hissong was arrested around 7 a.m. after he was located while walking in the vicinity of where the violence transpired. According to law enforcement, Hissong was interviewed and admitted his involvement.

Hissong was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility on allegation of attempted murder and a mix of drug and weapon related offenses.

Freed said the victim was flown to Sunrise Medical Center in Las Vegas where he was last reported in critical condition.