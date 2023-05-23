Kingman Miner will welcome website

Thursday afternoon Kingman residents can find a brand new KDMiner.com. Kingman’s top digital source for news, sports, opinion and events is getting a fresh face.

This bold redesign will showcase the newsroom’s best work each day. We’ve cleaned up the clutter and emphasized the news that our readers seek out most. You’ll continue to get timely news and sports stories, from Kingman, Mohave County and beyond, posted throughout the day. There’s a better focus on the visuals – photographs and graphics are larger and better displayed.

(By the way, we also have a nifty online calendar to view all of Kingman’s upcoming events, as well as submit your own.) This redesign, however, isn’t driven solely by superficial appearances. The variety of devices readers use to access KDMiner.com is greater than ever, and this update takes advantage of technology called responsive design, ensuring the website looks as good on a 4-inch smart phone screen as it does on a 24-inch flatscreen.

We’re excited about the change, but we understand that it will take some time for readers to fully adjust. The switch gets flipped Thursday afternoon. We are eager to hear your thoughts, good or otherwise. To give us feedback on the website, email editorial@kdminer.com.

Problem logging in? Contact our Subscriber Services desk at 928-753-6397, ext. 5282, or email us at circulation@kdminer.com

Thank you for reading the Kingman Miner. We appreciate your continued support.

— Brandon Bowers, regional editor for River City Newspapers