OFFERS
Kingman Smart Buyer 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Parade Magazine
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Local State National & International Happenings & Events Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
FEATURES
Blogs Milestones Out & About
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
Kingman Smart Buyer Parade Magazine 928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search Special Sections Submissions TV Listings Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Organizations Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Thu, May 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us
Public Notices

Kingman Miner will welcome website

Originally Published: May 23, 2023 7:09 p.m.

Thursday afternoon Kingman residents can find a brand new KDMiner.com. Kingman’s top digital source for news, sports, opinion and events is getting a fresh face.

This bold redesign will showcase the newsroom’s best work each day. We’ve cleaned up the clutter and emphasized the news that our readers seek out most. You’ll continue to get timely news and sports stories, from Kingman, Mohave County and beyond, posted throughout the day. There’s a better focus on the visuals – photographs and graphics are larger and better displayed.

(By the way, we also have a nifty online calendar to view all of Kingman’s upcoming events, as well as submit your own.) This redesign, however, isn’t driven solely by superficial appearances. The variety of devices readers use to access KDMiner.com is greater than ever, and this update takes advantage of technology called responsive design, ensuring the website looks as good on a 4-inch smart phone screen as it does on a 24-inch flatscreen.

We’re excited about the change, but we understand that it will take some time for readers to fully adjust. The switch gets flipped Thursday afternoon. We are eager to hear your thoughts, good or otherwise. To give us feedback on the website, email editorial@kdminer.com.

Problem logging in? Contact our Subscriber Services desk at 928-753-6397, ext. 5282, or email us at circulation@kdminer.com

Thank you for reading the Kingman Miner. We appreciate your continued support.

— Brandon Bowers, regional editor for River City Newspapers

Donate Report a Typo Contact

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Friends 2 Follow:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News
State