Lower Basin states craft plan to conserve Colorado River water

BULLHEAD CITY – The governors of Arizona, Nevada and California announced Monday a plan to conserve 3 million acre-feet of water over the next three years "to protect the Colorado River system."

The agreement calls for reimbursement to irrigation districts, cities and tribes in the three states if they temporarily use less water. The states also agreed to make additional significant cuts, though the exact amount of cuts and how they would be achieved have not been publicly released.

"The Lower Basin plan is the product of months of tireless work by our water managers to develop an agreement that stabilizes the Colorado River system through 20206," Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said. "Thanks to the partnership of our fellow Basin States and historic investments in drought funding, we now have a path forward to build our reservoirs back up in the near term. From here, our work must continue to take action and address the long-term issues of climate change and over-allocation to ensure we have a sustainable Colorado River for all who rely upon it."

“There are 40 million people, seven states, and 30 tribal nations who rely on the Colorado River Basin for basic services such as drinking water and electricity," U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said. "Today’s announcement is a testament to the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to working with states, tribes and communities throughout the West to find consensus solutions in the face of climate change and sustained drought."

"This deal is historic," said U.S. Rep. Susie Lee (D-Nevada), who serves as vice chair of the Colorado River Caucus. "Continued collective action is not just a nicety, it's a necessity. Today's deal is one of the strongest collective actions that the Basin States have taking in combating the Western water crisis. I applaud our state negotiators and federal officials for their tireless efforts throughout the past year to reach this consensus."

A key component of the plan includes compensation from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act, for about 2.3 million acre-feet of savings at a cost of more than $1 billion to the federal government. That means a financial incentive is driving a bulk of the system conservation that, according to Lower Basin officials, will be "mandatory, enforceable, measurable, verifiable and non-retrievable."

Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly said that it was important that the Lower Basin states presented a consensus and that the federal government provide resources to make the plan feasible.

"The best solution for tackling the water shortage along the Colorado River has always been for states to come together to protect the water that we all depend on," Kelly said Monday. "This proposal is an encouraging step, made possibly by the Basin States' negotiators and the Department of Interior using the resources we provided through the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to conserve water. I look forward to the review of this proposal and working with all partners in the Colorado River Basin to secure our water future."

For its part, the federal government already has provided more than $700 million for water recycling projects, conservation and efficiency funding, infrastructure repairs on water delivery systems, drought resiliency projects and small surface and groundwater storage investments. Billions more are earmarked for water-related issues through the infrastructure bill passed by Congress last year.

Representatives of the seven Colorado River Basin states – Arizona, Nevada, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming – on Monday sent a letter by electronic mail to Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton notifying the agency of the agreement and asking BOR and Interior Department to suspend the comment period on the current draft supplemental environmental impact statement which was scheduled to deadline May 30 because there was "insufficient time" for the Upper Basin states "to thoroughly review the Lower Basin Plan" and consider that plan "an action alternative as soon as possible..."

"Finally, the seven states recognize that having one good winter does not solve the systemic challenges facing the Colorado River. We strongly encourage Reclamation to advance the process for the development of new operating guidelines replacing the 2007 Colorado River Interim Guidelines for the Lower Basin Shortages and the Coordinated Operations for Lake Powell and Lake Mead at the end of 2026."

The voluntary cuts are less drastic than those previously recommended by the Interior Department; winter snowpack was far above average in the Colorado Basin, buying the states a little additional time and wiggle room.

In correspondence to Haaland, Hobbs, Lombardo and Newsom said the plan provides "measurable, verifiable and enforceable water conservation volumes that provide immediate and substantial support for the Colorado River. The proposal's emphasis on early and large contributions reduces the risk of Lake Mead and Lake Powell decline to critically low elevations and is accomplished through voluntary agreements with a diverse range of Arizona, California and Nevada water users that include tribes, cities and agriculture."

The letter said the plan's "emphasis on early and large contributions reduces the risk of Lake Mead and Lake Powell than either of the alternatives" presented in the draft environmental impact statement currently under review. "The consensus proposal would increase storage in Lake Mead and protect higher elevations than were proposed in the DSEIS."