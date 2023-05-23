OFFERS
Thu, May 25
No injuries reported in residential fire

Northern Arizona Fire District reported that a structure fire near Kingman is under investigation. (Photo courtesy of NAFD)

Northern Arizona Fire District reported that a structure fire near Kingman is under investigation. (Photo courtesy of NAFD)

Originally Published: May 23, 2023 7:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – Northern Arizona Fire District responded to a structure fire near Kingman on Saturday, May 20.

According to a NAFD press release, the fire district responded with an engine, water tender, battalion chief and a rehab unit. Due to the location of the fire, road access and distance were a factor. Once units arrived on scene, they found a small structure and vehicle that had been burning for some time.

Crews worked to overhaul the area and extinguish any fire that was still active. One occupant was on scene but unable to provide information regarding the fire. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

