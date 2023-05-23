Obituary | Darlene J Brase

Darlene J Brase, a long-time resident of Kingman, died on May 15, 2023 in a Las Vegas hospital after a severe bought with COVID.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert H. Brase, and survived by three daughters, Arlene J. Ables and Charolette Bass, both of Kingman, and Gracie Wood of Illinois; four sons, Bobby Brase of California, Sonny Brase of Kingman, Earl Brase of New York and Steve Brase of Nevada.

She was also the proud grandmother of both grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was one of those mothers who left a mark where ever she went.