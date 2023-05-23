Upcoming Beale Street closure scheduled

KINGMAN – An upcoming road closure will allow Minuteman Builders to place necessary equipment needed for pouring concrete.

They will have a partial closure on Beale Street between N. 2nd Street and N. 3rd Street. The closure will be in place from 4a.m. on Tuesday, May 30 through 5p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.

The City of Kingman wrote in a news release that they urge anyone traveling through work zones to use caution and provide a safe working environment for workers, the motoring public, and pedestrians. The company, Minuteman Builders is working with businesses in the area regarding notification, however, access to area businesses is not anticipated to be affected.