Thu, May 25
Kingman City Council voices dissatisfaction in city manager

Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin (City of Kingman photo)

Dave Hawkins, For the Miner
Originally Published: May 24, 2023 10:50 a.m.

KINGMAN - The City Council has given Kingman City Manager Ron Foggin public notice of its dissatisfaction.

The council spent about two and a half hours in executive session Tuesday before emerging for action and direction following its private contract and performance review.

“As we come out of executive session, we have come up with a formal write-up of reprimand to give our city manager, city manager Ron Foggin, with some certain goals and expectations we would like to see accomplished in the next, basically 30 to 60 days,” Mayor Ken Watkins said.

A motion to approve the letter of reprimand by Councilor Cameron Patt and seconded by Vice Mayor Cherish Sammeli was approved by unanimous vote. Contents of the letter are not known as personnel matters are usually treated in confidential fashion.

Mayor Watkins indicated Foggin has been given some specific directives.

“There’s some things that are going to come into play in 15 days all the way until Aug. 1,” Watkins said. "Ron has been given a letter with all the explanations.”

Foggin sat silent as council approved the letter. He was offered opportunity to comment by email very early Wednesday morning. The nature of the reprimand is unknown. It is not clear if it addresses a specific incident or the city manager’s overall performance.

Some council members in the past have been critical of the administration of street maintenance and conversion to a four-day work week for much of the municipal workforce. More recently, there have been challenges involving the Downtown Infrastructure project, the Electrical Vehicle Museum endeavor and a conference room remodel.

Moreover, there’s growing impatience with failure to make tangible progress on the Kingman Interstate 40 Rancho Santa Fe interchange and parkway project as well as the transfer of federally controlled acreage to expand the Kingman Airport Industrial Park.

